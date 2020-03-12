President Trump's campaign cancels Wisconsin "Catholics for Trump,quot; event due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info

MILWAUKEE (AP) – President Donald Trump's campaign canceled an event in Wisconsin next week due to the coronavirus. The "Catholics for Trump,quot; event was scheduled for March 19 in Milwaukee.

Re-election campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the cancellation was made "as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak."

Murtaugh said the event will be rescheduled.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

After Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night, the White House canceled a trip planned by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week.

