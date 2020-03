%MINIFYHTML9e543e6acc3c1f0c50226e8c1ad0453611% %MINIFYHTML9e543e6acc3c1f0c50226e8c1ad0453612% Joe Biden Has Another Great Elementary Night, Wins 4 More States March 11, 2020 at 7:52 a.m.

Joe Biden decisively won the Michigan Democratic presidential primary, tapping into a key battlefield state that helped propel Bernie Sanders' insurgent bid four years ago. The former vice president's victory there, as well as in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho, hit Sanders hard and substantially expanded Biden's path to the nomination.