President Trump announces historic restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus

President Trump, in a speech to the nation on Wednesday night, promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus,quot; in modern history. He announced aggressive measures, including an expansion of the travel ban to curb the spread of the virus.

"To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said. However, it made an exception for the UK and waivers will also be made for American travelers who have undergone exams. The new travel ban will take effect on Friday night at midnight.

In his speech, the president indicated that trade would also be subject to suspension. "These bans will not only apply to the huge amount of trade and cargo, but to other things as we get approval," he said. However, after his speech, he clarified by tweet that "it is very important that all countries and companies know that trade will not be affected in any way by the 30-day restriction on traveling from Europe. The restriction stops people, not goods."

Trump accused the EU of failing to take the precautions the United States had taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from China. "The European Union did not take the same precautions and restricted travel from China and other critical points," said Trump. "As a result, a large number of new groups in the United States were sown by travel." But he did not explain why he made an exception for the United Kingdom, which has so far had six deaths from coronavirus and has 373 diagnosed cases, including the health minister.

The President also announced that he was directing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity in the form of low-interest loans to help small businesses. He said he would also use the emergency authority to allow some people to defer tax payments, which he estimated would provide $ 200 billion in additional liquidity.

The Trump administration is also pushing for immediate relief from payroll taxes, which it said it hoped Congress would consider.

Beyond the measures he announced, Trump also urged Americans to take common sense precautions. "For all Americans, it is essential that everyone take extra precautions and practice good hygiene," he said.

"We are at a critical moment in the fight against the virus," Trump said, in a speech intended to calm Americans.

Earlier Wednesday, he said in a tweet that he was "fully prepared to use all the power of the Federal Government to meet our current challenge of the CoronaVirus."

Shares have plummeted for fear of the spread of the virus, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a loss of more than 1,400 points on Wednesday. The World Health Organization also stated Wednesday that the outbreak that is spreading worldwide can now be characterized as a pandemic.

The Trump administration is trying to reassure Americans that the risk of infection for the average American remains low, as cities move to restrict large gatherings, and more schools and universities announce closings.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress in a hearing Wednesday morning that the United States can expect to see many more cases in the coming weeks.

"I can say that we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are now," Fauci said. Fauci also said that the coronavirus is "ten times more lethal than seasonal flu."

Sara Cook and Fin Gomez contributed to this report.