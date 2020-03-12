Pres. Trump announces travel ban from most of Europe in response to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Up News Info NEWS) – President Donald Trump announced aggressive measures Wednesday to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the United Kingdom.

Trump made the announcement in a speech to the nation, calling the movement "the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus,quot; in modern history.

"To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said. However, it made an exception for the UK and waivers will also be made for American travelers who have undergone exams.

The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to US citizens or legal residents.

The travel restriction applies to foreigners who have been in 26 European countries with open border agreements, in the last 14 days.

Those who are exempt from these restrictions, like US citizens, will be directed to limited airports where controls can be performed. – The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 12, 2020

The President also announced that he was directing the Small Business Administration to provide capital and liquidity in the form of low-interest loans to help small businesses. He said he would also use the emergency authority to allow some people to defer tax payments, which he estimated would provide $ 200 billion in additional liquidity.

