Pregnant Teen Dies After Falling From US-Mexico Border Wall | News

%MINIFYHTML33a9d8b569357059595530705e61c74811% %MINIFYHTML33a9d8b569357059595530705e61c74812%

A 19-year-old pregnant migrant from Guatemala died after trying to scale a border fence in Texas, authorities said Thursday. The doctors were unable to save her son.

United States Media, citing a statement by the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, He reported that the woman, Miriam Estefany Giron Luna, fell onto her back from the top of an 18-foot-high (5.5-meter) stretch of steel mesh fence while trying to cross with the boy's father. Girón Luna, who was 30 weeks pregnant, died Tuesday of his injuries.

%MINIFYHTML33a9d8b569357059595530705e61c74813% %MINIFYHTML33a9d8b569357059595530705e61c74814%

Tekandi Paniagua, a Guatemalan consular official based in the state of Texas, told the Washington Post that the new restrictions imposed by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have caused asylum seekers to take more risks and that since October, At least five other Guatemalans have suffered bone fractures and other serious injuries after falling from the border wall.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML33a9d8b569357059595530705e61c74815% %MINIFYHTML33a9d8b569357059595530705e61c74816%

"This is a very worrying trend," he told the Washington Post. "People are increasingly at risk and are losing their lives."

Trump, who has made immigration crackdown a central focus of his presidency and his reelection campaign, has implemented measures that have made it increasingly difficult for migrants to apply for asylum in the United States. At least 60,000 asylum seekers have been sent back to Mexico to wait while their cases are processed in the United States under the Trump administration's "Stay in Mexico,quot; program.

Meanwhile, during fiscal year 2019, U.S. authorities detained more than 470,000 migrants who arrived amid a record influx of Central Americans fleeing violence, poverty and political persecution in their countries.

Those measures have led to a 75 percent drop in border arrests since May, US authorities say, even as the latest figures show a slight increase in the number of single Mexican adults and unaccompanied minors trying to cross.

With the addition of higher and more formidable barriers along the border, including more than 135 miles (217 km) of a new 30-foot-high (nine-meter) border fence that the Trump administration has installed, organizations smugglers have been using makeshift ladders to take migrants overhead.

The tactic requires migrants to grab onto the top of the structure, then go down a ladder on the other side or slide around wrapping their arms and legs around the steel.

According to the Washington Post report, Giron Luna was a social worker and winner of a beauty contest in her hometown in the Quetzaltenango department of her country. He reportedly slipped as he tried to descend from the top of the barrier, landing on his back. The woman's partner, Dilver Israel Diaz Garcia, 26, took her away from the scene to seek help and met with U.S. Border Patrol agents, who radioed for an ambulance.

According to the newspaper, doctors in El Paso attempted to deliver the boy by cesarean section, and Giron Luna underwent multiple surgeries before dying. His partner, Díaz García, remains in the custody of the US Border Patrol. USA, where he faces deportation.