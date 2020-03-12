Porsha Williams shows off her belly and beautiful braids in a new photo

Porsha Williams advertises her incredible line of sheets, but as she does so, she also flaunts her flat abs. Porsha also sports some really cool braids that she used to wear before and that fans just adored.

Check out the message he has for his followers on social networks below:

‘A better night's sleep is on the way! 😍 Don't settle for just any sheet … Pamper yourself in the utmost luxury you deserve and get a set from my @PamperedbyPorsha line! They have the best quality at the right price, plus deep pockets for a perfect fit! ENORDER TODAY, ONLY AT PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM🚨 ⁣ ’, wrote Porsha in the caption.

The RHOA star also told her fans that she can't wait to hear her comments on the products: ‘PS: I love hearing all your awesome comments! If you just ordered a set⚡️TAG ME⚡️ on your photos and let me know how much you love them! ❤️ ’

One fan said, "I love my very high-quality sheets. I ordered that the eggplants be shipped quickly," and someone else posted this: "I didn't realize how affordable they were."

Another commenter posted: ‘So there is no thread count – are you planning to do a thread count? that's really important for customers who measure their sheets by number of threads. "

A fan exclaimed: ‘The mines are on the way! I can't wait to be pampered by the Porsha sheets. Like a queen 👑 ’

"What is the thread count?" Asked a fan to the RHOA star and Porsha answered the following: "The sheets pampered by Porsha are made of a super soft, double brushed microfiber, so it is not measured in I count as a traditional cotton suit would be. But the comfort and soft feel of Pampered By Porsha resembles 1800 threads. "

Someone else congratulated Porsha and said, "Congratulations on your product, proud of you, my Queen So Beautiful."

Another follower lunged at her too: ‘I'm such a fan of you! Love your humor and positivity. ❤️ Now sheets! 😊 ’

In other news, just the other day, Porsha shared some photos with her and Dennis McKinley's girl Pilar Jhena.

These have amazed fans and NeNe Leakes is among the people who decided to jump in the comments.



