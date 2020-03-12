Porsha Williams announces to fans that her girl, PIlar Jhena McKinley, is walking! Watch the sweet video

Porsha Williams is the happiest mother there is. He had a great ad for his fans, and he posted it along with the sweetest video of his baby, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

PJ is walking and Porsha is amazed! Check out the video that the proud RHOA star shared on her social media account.

& # 39; Omg, @pilarjhena is walking guys 😩❤️❤️🙌🏾 # 11 months * Funny story Pilar really started walking in the middle of Dennis and me doing the #fliptheswitchchallenge 😂😂 I guess she was like "Aight I & # 39; m out "😭🤷🏾 ‍♀️ & # 39; Porsha captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: ‘OMG! Go, little mom! Advance to the next ", and another follower said:" DOPE !!!! But it all goes downhill from here!

Another follower posted: ‘Those are the best times! Block everything !!!!! & # 39; & # 39; and a fan wrote this: "Yay PJ !!! I am so proud of you baby foot. Walking as she has been walking too."

Another excited commenter posted, "Yeah, that's so exciting now that the next level of fun begins, your vocabulary will be to get back here, where are you going, bring that back, don't run away from me."

A fan said: ‘Omg !!!! It's a wrap now that it's about to be in everything! Get ready !!!!! "and someone else wrote:" Already ?! I pray for you, Porsha, you are going to scream a lot!

Another sponsor wished the best to Porsha and Dennis McKinley and said: ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! Good luck guys!!! Now the real fun begins. & # 39;

Apart from this, just a couple of days ago, Porsha shared some photos with her and Dennis McKinley's girl Pilar Jhena.

These had amazed fans and NeNe Leakes among the people who decided to jump in the comments.

You should definitely make sure to check out the new photos of PJ in his pink truck that Porsha shared on her IG account.



