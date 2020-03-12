Players Championship: Sky Sports Golf experts choose players to watch | Golf news

















The wait is almost over for the Players Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports The Players.

The Players Championship has produced a wide range of winners over the years, but who does the Sky Sports Golf team believe will impress at TPC Sawgrass?

Rory McIlroy arrives in Florida seeking to become the first consecutive PGA Tour flagship winner, with the world No. 1 entering the event after seven consecutive top five results worldwide.

Although the four-time main champion approaches the week as a firm favorite to claim a first victory in 2020, the star-studded leaderboard offers a wide range of potential champions.

We assigned the Sky Sports Golf team the task of choosing a player that they think could have a strong week …

Beem Rico

Patrick Cantlay: "I could go down the tee time list and defend almost every player who could win this week, but Cantlay is someone who is rock solid and could do well on this course."

Cantlay starts the week as number 6 in the world

"He missed the cut last week, but has been consistent throughout the season so there is no reason why he can't continue that career. Having said that, I always refer back to Tommy Fleetwood when making selections and he It will be fine around here. Once again. "

Paul McGinley

Matt Fitzpatrick – "Fitzpatrick is not one of the longest hitters here, but winners like Tim Clark and Fred Funk show that he is doing fine with TPC Sawgrass. He is a great competitor, he is improving and he has a very experienced guy in the bag."

Fitzpatrick finished tied ninth in Bay Hill

"I have a feeling he could have a decent week, especially after finishing so strong at Bay Hill last week. He is well positioned for the Ryder Cup and this week I could get him a massive amount of points to help him try. Spot in Whistling Straits. "

Nick Dougherty

Marc Leishman – "I often look at the player who came in second the week before, because I know from my own gaming experience that you are hungry for victory after being so close."

Leishman won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier in the season

"Leishman is a great ball driver, has great course management, and has great experience in this field. He is already a winner on the PGA Tour this season and is in great shape, but he always seems to get into events under the Radar. "

Wayne Riley

Webb Simpson – "The American won here a couple of years ago and he's already a winner on the PGA Tour this season, so I think it's a great golf course for him."

"He's already a winner this season in Phoenix and has been hitting him well for the past few months. He goes about his business quietly and gets out of the people's thinking process, but he has a good chance."

Ewen Murray

Xander Schauffele – "Positional play and finding the correct areas from the tee are the key around this golf course rather than length, which is tailored to your playing style.

Schauffele finished tied for second in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

"Schauffele has been playing consistently in the past few weeks without winning this year, although that fifth PGA Tour title is not far behind."

Sarah Stirk

Jon Rahm – "Rahm is playing very well, and I think he has a point to prove after last year. He has been working very hard on the mental aspect of his game and I don't think we will see a repeat of the explosion that cost him in the final round on last year.

Rahm slipped through the rankings during the final round in 2019

"He still needs that fire and passion to be a world-class player, but now we see that making mistakes if it doesn't affect him as much on the next holes."

Justin Ray, 15th club

Tommy Fleetwood – "A strange cut lost last week in Orlando gave Fleetwood a chance to bounce back after nearly winning the previous week at the Honda Classic.

Fleetwood is still seeking an inaugural PGA Tour title

"His amazing metrics in this field have been off the charts for the past three years. A similar performance this week will give Fleetwood a momentous victory at TPC Sawgrass."

Who do you think will win the Players Championship this week?