Pipeline pump found in Rush City disabled on highway – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A pipeline bomb was found on the side of the road in the rural town of Rush on Wednesday afternoon.

The item was found by a "concerned citizen,quot; on Evergreen Avenue between Rush Lake Road and Rush Point Drive, according to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office. An agent answered the call and located the small pipe bomb with the fuse still intact.

The St. Paul bomb squad responded to the scene and eventually deactivated the bomb on the side of the road. The area was closed and the buses were redirected for security reasons.

The bomb squad helped officers collect and package the evidence for later analysis, and much of the device was able to remain.

Authorities further investigate the incident and the remaining evidence. Anyone with information about this incident should call Investigator Swenson at 651-213-6355.