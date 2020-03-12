Philippines: Legion of Foreign Workers Pays the Price for Virus Bans | Philippines News

Manila, Philippines – Marjorie Reyes, an engineer, had to go home when her company in Zhuhai, China, suspended operations in January due to the coronavirus pandemic, now in at least 114 countries around the world.

Although his company resumed operations, Reyes remains stuck in the Philippines, unable to return due to travel restrictions from Manila to China. She is one of a growing number of Filipino workers stranded in her home by a wave of travel bans from Asia to the Middle East, and fears her job may be at risk.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML22c8746b4d9805ec5342bde0858d27c811% %MINIFYHTML22c8746b4d9805ec5342bde0858d27c812%

"We are concerned about being replaced," he said. "I don't know if they can wait for us."

An estimated 10-12 million Filipinos work abroad. In 2019, they sent home $ 33.47 billion to $ 35.1 billion in remittances, which represents just under 10 percent of the country's GDP (gross domestic product) in 2019, according to the World Bank.

The outbreak now threatens leave tens of thousands of workers dependent on foreign jobs stranded and interrupt the flow of remittances.

Earlier this week, Kuwait and Qatar announced temporary entry bans for travelers from the Philippines. Kuwait reported at least 72 infections and Qatar 262 on Thursday.

The head of the Philippine Foreign Employment Agency, Bernard Olalia, said on Monday that up to 3,000 Filipinos were immediately affected by the bans, and some Qatar-based workers were forced to return after boarding planes to Doha.

The Philippines has reported 49 cases of COVID-19, with two deaths as of Thursday. Of the 49 cases, 46 have been confirmed this week.

Support for workers

Schools and offices in the Manila metropolitan area have been temporarily closed and mass meetings have been canceled since President Rodrigo Duterte declared a public health emergency on Monday.

The travel bans highlight the need for the Philippine government to directly support its stranded foreign workers, said Joanna Concepción, president of the advocacy group Migrante International.

"They should not be forced to choose between their health and safety and their livelihood," he said. "They all matter."

Many Filipinos may not have that option.

Kuwait, home to more than 200,000 Filipino workers, announced its one-week ban on March 6, while Qatar, home to approximately 236,000 Filipinos, announced its temporary ban on March 9.

Both bans are likely to remain in the near future and will likely be followed by bans from other countries, which would significantly affect the Philippine economy, said Emmanuel Geslani, a Manila-based recruitment consultant.

Filipino workers face uncertainty

Saudi Arabia, home to about 1.2 million Filipino workers, which has already banned tourist arrivals from the Philippines, on Thursday banned all arrivals from the country.

"It is very difficult for the government to know which is the next country that will ban them," Geslani said.

Most Filipinos in the Middle East are women who work in the medical and service industries. Some are single mothers, said Concepción.

In 2019, Filipino workers abroad sent home between $ 33.47 billion to $ 35.1bn in remittances (Archive: Romeo Ranoco / Reuters)

"They would be the sole breadwinner in his family," he said. "If you remove that, it would really have a big impact."

Saudi Arabia says it will exempt Filipinos working in health care in the country from the travel ban.



More than 100,000 Filipinos reside in Italy, which announced a national shutdown on Monday due to the coronavirus.

About 120,000 Filipinos work on cruise ships worldwide and their jobs could be threatened as the virus paralyzes the industry, Geslani said.

"The government says, 'It's okay now, it's okay now,'" he said. "They are deceiving themselves."

No help at home

Philippine authorities have downplayed the threat of the coronavirus despite mounting criticism of Duterte and the slow response by the health department to the outbreak.

On Monday night, Duterte said the Philippines had the money to fight the outbreak and promised to repatriate Filipinos from anywhere in the world during a press conference in which he repeatedly coughed and he joked that he had the coronavirus.

President Duterte poses for selfies with Filipino workers abroad at the Manila airport after his state visit to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar in 2017 (File: Mark Cristino / EPA)

But workers who cannot return to their jobs or are stranded abroad say they have received little help from the government.

At the height of the virus-affected cruise ship Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan, Philippine crew members continued to work. At least 80 Filipino workers were later infected with the virus.

Five hundred and eighteen Filipino personnel are quarantined aboard the MV Grand Princess, docked in the United States, after a passenger on a previous trip died of the coronavirus. The Philippines is currently looking for a self-isolation site for them. So far, at least six Filipinos aboard the cruise ship have also tested positive for the virus.

The government "could have been more proactive in eliminating them," finding quarantine sites or providing assistance while abroad, Concepción said, "but they received nothing until they were repatriated back to the country."

$ 198 subsidy

Workers prohibited by the Philippines from traveling to China are entitled to subsidies of 10,000 Philippine pesos ($ 198). Government payments were previously extended to workers who were unable to return to their jobs in Hong Kong and Macao before the Philippines lifted travel bans on those territories.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), responsible for distributing the payments, said it had not yet decided to deliver similar brochures to workers who cannot travel to Kuwait and Qatar.

"For financial assistance, a policy has not yet been issued," Jay Tevez, OWWA promotion and social marketing officer, told Al Jazeera.

At least 80 Philippine crew members on the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus (File: Department of Foreign Affairs-Philippines through EPA)

The agency is currently evaluating "what other assistance we can provide to affected workers, particularly those going to Qatar and Kuwait," Tevez said.

But workers who have received the subsidy say it cannot make up for its financial losses.

"He's gone," said Reyes. "We are using our savings."

Rod Cruz, who intended to take an engineering job in Shenzhen before the travel ban, said he would be covered by occupational health insurance but would face expensive medical bills in the Philippines in the event that he or a relative will get sick.

The same fate could now happen to workers bound for Kuwait or Qatar without their health insurance or wages abroad.

"We have different destinations (but) our conditions would remain the same," Cruz said. "Whatever we are experiencing, they will also experience."

Call centers under threat

The economic consequences of the coronavirus could severely affect the Philippines because it is highly dependent on remittances from foreign workers, but workers within the country could also be affected.

Call centers within the Philippines that primarily serve US companies and employ more than one million Filipinos could also be threatened.

Authorities have asked the Labor Department to provide unemployment benefits to those who cannot work due to the coronavirus.

Concepción said the government should provide financial subsidies or alternative employment, but a long-term stimulus plan to alleviate the problems of foreign workers has not yet been implemented.

For Reyes, who works at Zhuhai, the solution is simple. "They need labor," he said. "We are just asking to be allowed to return."