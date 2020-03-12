Phil Neville wants to remain England's head coach despite his poor condition | Soccer news

















England Women's boss Phil Neville insists he will hold on despite a seventh loss in 11 games.

Phil Neville says he wants to continue as the head coach of the Women of England, but agrees that he must be held responsible after his team's losing streak continues with a failed SheBelieves Cup defense.

England's 1-0 loss to Spain on Wednesday was a seventh loss in 11 games, and a result that saw the 2019 champions finish third in the four-nation competition.

In addition to winning the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, Neville guided the Lionesses to last year's World Cup semifinals, but recent results have seen pressure intensify on the former Manchester United player.

When asked if he was going to stay, Neville said, "Yes. I think there should be a great deal of reality check on where we want to go and where we want to go."

Neville guided England to the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup

"I think we probably still have to start building the foundation a little bit stronger again, and ultimately I take full responsibility for that because I think it is probably the most frustrated and disappointed I have been since I got this job."

"I have to see how we improve the team's performance. I have 100% confidence in my own ability. I know I trust the players and they trust me, but ultimately the results have to improve."

"I've been in football long enough to say that and I have to make sure that in the coming weeks we take stock and restart and make the right decision."

& # 39; Phil shouldn't take it by the chin for us & # 39;

England had followed a 2-0 loss to EE. UU. With a 1-0 victory over Japan, but could not take advantage of that result against Spain, a team seven places below them in the world ranking.

Forward Nikita Parris, one of the few people to impress against Spain, said after the match that the players, not Neville, must take responsibility for England's fall.

"As a team we are not really connecting and we have to be able to do it," Parris said. "We have played eight games and won two, that is not good enough for an England team, not with the quality we have in our team."

"I don't think Phil should always take the risk for us as players, we have to step up and take responsibility."

"There are a lot of experienced players on this team, regardless of your age, it's not about that, it's about how much you've played in your career."

"When you go out there with an England shirt on your back you have to give in, the pressure increases, that's why you play international football."

"I am so disappointed, I don't think I had a very good time and I feel that as an individual player with more experience in the team I have to step up and give England. We have a game plan." and we just don't run it. "