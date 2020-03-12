Phaedra Parks Shows Fans Too Much Amid Growing Fears Of Coronavirus

Phaedra Parks shared a photo on her social media account and told her fans that this is how she has been looking since they announced that the school had been canceled for a week. But this isn't what got fans exclaiming in the comments – her looks were what had everyone in awe.

Some of his fans said this is not the time to undress.

Check out the photo Phaedra posted to her IG account below.

‘My # face when they cancel school for a #Coronavirus drill until next # Tuesday😳🙄 # drill ?? that # coughing # where we need to # talk RIGHT NOW! #Mood, "Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone sprang up on her and said, "You look gorgeous and gorgeous flawless," and another follower posted this: "I love him. my daughter can clean her room, do the work and help me prepare dinner. "

A fan told him they missed RHOA's Phaedra: ‘I miss you so much about the show. You were of genuine quality. And fun as hell. "

Someone else said: ‘Girl, first you look beautiful, as always … I think being in Atlanta with a great airport phenomenon. So it was like 2 cases. Then first I got a call and teacher activity was canceled due to bad weather. I'd like to pitch a tent over the whole damn place. I can't This is too hahaha ".

A follower said, "Honey, you are beautiful, but this is not the time to open the coronavirus. It is everywhere, please cover up." While a fan praised Phaedra's beauty: Awesome!" Absolutely precious !!! & # 39;

Someone also had some kind words for her: 'I hope you are an inspiration, a great role model, a true icon, one in a million, a blessing to all. I hope you will follow me, because it would be a dream come true. & # 39;

In other news, Phaedra impressed his fans when he told them that he wanted to pay the bills for a lucky follower.



