PGA Tour to host fan-free tournaments until coronavirus concerns disappear

The PGA Tour de Golf will continue to host tournaments for the next month, but with no spectators due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that the move will be effective from day two of the TPC Sawgrass Players Championship on Friday and run until the end of the Texas Open on April 5.

Citing recent travel warnings issued by the United States government, Monahan also announced that the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in Mexico, scheduled for March 26-29, would be postponed.

"It goes without saying that this is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation," said Monahan, who discussed the matter with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday. "We have been and are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process."

Pan Cheng-tsung withdrew from the Players Championship over concerns about the coronavirus and then released a statement to explain his position.

"I chose to withdraw from the Players Championship because my wife and I want to protect ourselves from the risk of exposure to the coronavirus," he wrote on social media.

"We are fine and our families are fine. Our lifestyle is like a circus, traveling from one place to another.

"We think this is a time to exercise caution when not playing this week."

The PGA Tour announcement makes it the latest governing body to adjust its American agenda in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basketball NBA and ice hockey NHL have postponed games indefinitely, as has soccer MLS, while the tennis ATP Tour has canceled tournaments for the next six weeks.

After the NCAA announced that fans would not be allowed in March Madness on Wednesday, SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, American, Atlantic 10, C-USA, MAC, America East, Big East, Big Sky and WAC announced that their conference tournaments had been canceled.