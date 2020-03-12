PGA Tour closes for a month – Up News Info

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the remainder of The Players Championship and closed its other tournaments for the next three weeks.

Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday that there would be no fans at TPC Sawgrass for the past three rounds, or the next three tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

The tour changed his mind on Thursday night.

"We did our best to create a safe environment for our players to continue the event over the weekend," the tour said in a statement. "But at this point, and as the situation continues to change rapidly, the right thing for our players and our fans is to pause."

It was not immediately known whether the Players' Championship would be rescheduled.

The Players Championship is the premier tournament hosted by the PGA Tour, offering a $ 15 million portfolio, the richest in golf history. It was followed by the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area, the Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.