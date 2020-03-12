PGA Tour Cancels Players Championship and Next Three Events as Scheduled | Golf News

The players, the Valspar Championship, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and the Valero Texas Open were removed from the PGA Tour schedule.





The Players Championship has been canceled with immediate effect, and the following three events on the PGA Tour schedule have also been canceled.

Fears about the coronavirus pandemic that has disrupted world sport have forced the PGA Tour to suspend all tournaments until the Valero Texas Open, which is the last stop before The Masters next month.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan hoped to complete the event behind closed doors

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had announced during Thursday's first round at TPC Sawgrass that the iconic event would be held until its conclusion, but with viewers banned for the remaining three rounds, a policy that was slated to continue. to Texas.

But with a series of high-profile sports suspending all activity in the United States, the Tour has now decided to follow the trend and suspend The Players, The Valspar Championship, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Valero Texas Open.

Hideki Matsuyama's opening 63 will now be removed from the records

The statement released shortly after 10 p.m. local time read: "We regret to announce the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship.

"We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events, on all our Tours, in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

"We have been committed from the beginning to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did our best to create a safe environment for our players to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we strive to provide them To our fans much needed respite from the current weather.

Rory McIlroy requested that all players be evaluated before The Players was canceled.

"But at this point, and as the situation continues to change rapidly, the right thing for our players and our fans is to pause."

Monahan will be at Sawgrass early Friday morning to issue more details and face questions from the media.

Players started on time Thursday morning amid a subdued atmosphere, with many fans choosing to stay away after having the option of a full refund.

Tournament officials imposed a ban on players signing autographs before initially banning the paying public from the rest of the event, but the only tournament originally postponed was the Corals Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama shot a record nine under 63 to claim a two-shot lead after Thursday's first round, but his achievement will now be removed from the files after one of the most surreal days in golf history.