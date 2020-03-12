Peter Weber's brother casts shadow on Madison after final backlash

The Weber family has spoken.
During the end of two parts of this week The Bachelorstar Peter Weber He promised Hannah Ann Sluss, For the delight of your family. However, fans later watched the couple end their engagement after Peter expressed that he was unable to give Hannah Ann his whole heart. The pilot then met with the runner-up Madison Prewett, who did not sit well with his family.
During tuesday After the final rosePeter's mother Barb weberHe didn't hold back as he shared his feelings about Madison.
"You know, last night's show didn't show everything. And I've received a lot of love, let me tell you, in my DMs. But I'll say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who hugged me with love," Barb said. "She was so organic, she was so loving to me. And I loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and a rocky … rocky road began."
Barb went on to claim that Madison made Peter's family wait "three hours,quot; while she debated reuniting with them.
"We had just crossed the country, excuse me, all over the world, and we were exhausted, we were getting used to the weather there, and we had to wait three hours, and when she came in, the whole family." … we did not receive an apology from her, "he explained.
Barb then shared, "Chris, he's going to have to fail to succeed. That's it. All his friends, his whole family, everyone who knows him knows it won't work."
Now Peter's brother, Jack weber, talks about Madison in her Instagram comments. In response to the backlash that Jack has been receiving on Instagram, a social media user wrote: "This is a reality show. They represent everyone and everything they want for the views and drama. Everyone needs to wait and control it. If you think this is exactly how it happened, then you need a reality check. "
Jack responded to the comment, writing: "Facts. Half of these people don't even have a clue how far Madi is from what television shows."
In response to a negative comment, Jack wrote, "Did you ever think there is a reason why only the family who really knew this girl in person and knows what goes on behind the scenes have a different opinion? You need to learn how reality television works. "
