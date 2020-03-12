People ridicule "Nipsey Hussle" with light aspect

Instagram

The man is not the only one to be clowned in this case, as some fans drag rapper The Game, who was previously accused of exploiting the late rapper's name after his death.

Nothing can be compared to Nipsey Hussle. Fans recently discovered that there was someone claiming to look like the deceased rapper on Facebook, and the responses were surprisingly unwelcoming.

Akadmiks was the first to draw attention to the issue by sharing a comparison between the real Nipsey and the self-proclaimed doppelganger. Trying to look identical to the "Racks in the Middle" spitter, the man could be seen sporting the same hairstyle, beard, and even tattoos as Nipsey's.

"There is a light-skinned ninja on Facebook thinking he is Nipsey Hussle and everyone is praying for this man," the blog wrote in the caption.

Fans quickly reacted to the post with someone saying that people had been "calling him Nipsey Struggle." Another fan noted, "This is not going to go well for the boy."

The man was not the only one to be clowned in this case. Some others used this as an opportunity to drag The game, who was previously accused of exploiting Nipsey's name after his death. "The game is preparing to summarize this," one commented, implying that the rapper might feel challenged. Another fan simply thought that "the game won."

The Game has already addressed the allegations, which it vehemently denied. "I've only done things that I think my brother would have done to keep me going if I weren't here physically anymore. Before I take it for granted, pass judgment or run on the internet as a negative, send me a message or hit me and I He will be happy to respond or give more details to as many people as he can, "he said in a statement at the time.

Leaving the clown aside, some people thought the supposed resemblance did a good job of resembling Nipsey, to the point that they couldn't tell them apart. "I thought it was him and I still don't see the difference," wrote one impressed fan. Echoing the sentiment, someone else said, "Damn, I thought it was him fr."