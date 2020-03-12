Pentagon threatens retaliation after deadly attack in Iraq | Iraq News

US military leaders on Thursday threatened a retaliatory attack on the Iranian-backed Shiite militia in Iraq, saying they know who launched the rockets in Iraq that killed and wounded US and coalition troops.

United States President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the authority to respond after a rocket bombing killed two US troops and a British soldier, again fueling tensions with Iran after the two countries reached the edge of war earlier this year.



Military leaders said they know who launched the rockets and that the responsible Shiite militia group will be held accountable.

"I have spoken to the president. He has given me the authority to do what we have to do, according to his guidance. And, you know, if that's the case …" Defense Chief Mark Esper told reporters. at the Pentagon, adding that he and Trump had a "good conversation."

When asked what he meant, Esper suggested that he was not going to telegraph any response from the United States.

When asked if the US response could include attacks within Iran, Esper said: "I am not going to remove any options from the table at this time, but we are focused on the group, the groups, which we believe perpetrated this in Iraq,quot;.

"We are going to take this step by step, but we have to hold the perpetrators accountable," Esper said. "You can't shoot our bases and kill and hurt Americans and get away with it."

& # 39; Indirect Fire & # 39;

Two American soldiers and a British service member were killed and 18 other staff members were wounded in the Taji camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday night in the rocket launch.

The General of the US Navy. The US, Kenneth McKenzie, did not blame any specific militia, but noted that only Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah had known how to carry out such attacks against coalition forces in the past.

"While we are still investigating the attack, I will note that the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hezbollah is the only group known to have previously carried out an indirect fire attack of this scale against US and coalition forces in Iraq," he said. McKenzie at a hearing in the United States Senate. Thursday.

The attack marked a dramatic spike in violence less than three months after rockets killed a US contractor in northern Iraq, triggering a round of eye-for-eye attacks between Washington and Tehran on Iraqi soil.

Within hours of the attack on Taji Air Base north of Baghdad, the deadliest in years at a base used by US forces in Iraq, an airstrike killed more than two dozen Iran-aligned fighters in neighboring Syria.

Fearing an even bloodier crisis this time, Iraqi officials and the United Nations rushed to condemn the deaths.

& # 39; Terrorist attack & # 39;

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi condemned the "terrorist attack,quot; that attacked "Iraq and its security,quot;.

The UN mission in Iraq called for "the utmost restraint on all sides."

"These ongoing attacks are a clear and substantial threat to the country, and the risk of illegal action by armed groups remains a constant concern," said the UN mission. "The last thing Iraq needs is to serve as the scene of revenge and external battles."

The rocket attack was the 22nd against US military interests in the country since late October, an Iraqi military commander said.

In late December, the United States accused the Iranian-aligned faction Kataib Hezbollah of killing a US contractor at a base in northern Iraq. It responded with airstrikes in western Iraq that killed 25 of the group's fighters.

Days later, a US drone killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis near Baghdad airport.

Iran then launched its own attacks at a western Iraqi base, leaving dozens of US troops suffering from brain trauma.

Iraq has years of close ties to Iran and the United States, and spiraling tensions between the two have put it in an increasingly difficult position.

In January, Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel all foreign troops from Iraq in reaction to the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis.

Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed in Iraq as part of the coalition formed in 2014 to fight the armed group ISIL (ISIS).

While ISIL has lost all the vast territory it once had in Iraq and Syria, the sleeper cells are still capable of carrying out attacks on both sides of the border.