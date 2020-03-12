Pelosi says close deal with White House on virus aid

%MINIFYHTMLd363a40230c70375c52d308f0e7a61ec11% %MINIFYHTMLd363a40230c70375c52d308f0e7a61ec12%

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday night that she and the Trump administration are on the verge of reaching an agreement on a coronavirus aid package, as negotiators fought for Reach an agreement to provide funds and resources for American workers, families and businesses that are reeling from the financial and health problems of the crisis.

%MINIFYHTMLd363a40230c70375c52d308f0e7a61ec13% %MINIFYHTMLd363a40230c70375c52d308f0e7a61ec14%

Final details are being worked out, but Pelosi was expecting an announcement on Friday. The House could vote quickly.

%MINIFYHTMLd363a40230c70375c52d308f0e7a61ec15% %MINIFYHTMLd363a40230c70375c52d308f0e7a61ec16%

"We have, we are close to a deal," Pelosi said, leaving his Capitol office shortly before 9 p.m. After a long day of many phone calls through the city with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin, whom the White House turned to to lead the talks.

The sudden announcement aimed to boost confidence, Democrats said, on an otherwise tumultuous day when Washington struggled to get a comprehensive response to the coronavirus outbreak that is testing the nation's political, financial and health systems.

As President Donald Trump restricted air travel from Europe, Congress struggled with the aid package, and seats of power were closed to visitors.

The centerpiece of Trump's response, a one-month restriction on travel from most of Europe, was to begin at midnight on Friday night. Trump blamed Europe for not acting fast enough, using almost xenophobic terms to describe the "strange virus,quot; that "travelers,quot; planted.

Meanwhile, the Capitol, the White House, and the Supreme Court declared themselves out of public reach for the time being, symbols of a dejected nation.

Democrat Joe Biden, Trump's main rival to the White House, challenged him for minimizing the threat for weeks and promised that if he becomes president, "he will always tell the truth."

As closings, cancellations, and fears confronted so many aspects of Americans' daily lives, the coronavirus issue, for Trump and members of Congress, was becoming personal.

A few days after meeting with Trump and Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, the communications chief of Brazil's President Fábio Wajngarten tested positive for the coronavirus. A photo of the President, Senator and Wajngarten shows the trio shoulder to shoulder at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort this past weekend.

It was the first time that someone infected with the virus had been known to be very close to the President.

Scott said he was isolating himself. Trump, 73, said he was not concerned.

"We had dinner in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation," Trump told reporters at the White House. "But we didn't do anything very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time. "When asked if he should be tested, Trump replied," I'm not worried. "

The White House did not respond to questions about Bolsonaro's news, including whether the president and his senior staff are being screened for the virus and whether any were considering quarantine. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who was also at the Trump club over the weekend, joined a growing list of lawmakers who chose to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. Most do so after interactions elsewhere.

The president also said Thursday that he was considering major restrictions, such as limiting travel to national hot spots like California and Washington state, without explaining how he would handle such an extraordinary effort. The State Department issued a global health advisory warning US citizens to "reconsider traveling abroad,quot; due to the virus and the associated quarantines and restrictions.

So far, the administration's casual response and stalemate in Congress have created more uncertainty as the crisis shakes financial markets and rewrites Americans' daily lives.

Biden and Bernie Sanders, the other top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, delivered their own speeches the day after Trump's primetime speech to the nation.

Biden called for free virus tests, temporary temporary hospitals, and paid permits for all Americans to help cover paychecks as workers quarantine, care for the sick, or lose jobs because of the virus.

"No president can promise to prevent future outbreaks, but I can promise you this, when he is president we will be better prepared, we will respond better and we will recover better," Biden said.

Sanders, speaking in Vermont, also sought quick federal intervention and money to help people suffering from their health or finances.

Congress was on the verge of disrupting during the week, leaving hopes of a swift approval of a multi-billion dollar aid package that was compiled in the House of President Nancy Pelosi but stalled by Republican opposition.

Trump said he would not support the measure "because there are things there that have nothing to do with what we are talking about."

The bill would build on last week's $ 8.3 billion emergency coronavirus measure and would provide free testing, a new federal sick pay program, more unemployment insurance, and food aid for affected workers and other Americans. by the crisis. Although the major insurers have agreed to provide free diagnostic tests to their clients, about 28 million people are uninsured.

As the talks continued, lawmakers on both sides voiced alarm after what they called hot and irritable briefings with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health and other public health officials. Lawmakers were particularly frustrated that US officials. USA They have examined relatively few patients.

"Basically, in my opinion, we are flying blind," said Rep. Susie Lee, a Nev Democrat.

As classes, sporting events, concerts and conferences are canceled across the country, Trump said he would stop his campaign rallies, telling reporters he needs a "small breakup until this goes away." Rivals Biden and Sanders said they would no longer hold large political gatherings and that their staff would work from home as the race for the presidency progressed online.

All three branches of government closed their doors to visitors: Congress closed the Capitol to the public until April, visits to the White House were suspended, and the Supreme Court will also reject visitors.

The famous Smithsonian said he was canceling all public events and will temporarily shut down his network of museums and the National Zoo, starting Saturday. And Trump proposed also to postpone this summer's Olympics in Japan for a year.

Financial markets endured another day of alarming declines, and the Federal Reserve moved to try to ease the disruption by announcing that it will dramatically increase its purchases of short-term Treasury bills.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with minor illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to overcome.

While Trump said that all European travel except for Britain would be discontinued, there was clarification and criticism of the cornerstone of his attempt to reduce the crisis.

Homeland Security officials said the new travel restrictions will apply only to the majority of foreign nationals who have been in the Schengen Area at any time in the 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival in the United States. The area encompasses most European countries, including France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Austria, and Belgium.

The restrictions do not apply to lawful permanent residents, the immediate family of U.S. citizens, or others identified in the proclamation signed by Trump. Vice President Mike Pence said the administration is also asking travelers returning to the United States from Europe to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.

But some health officials, and even a former high-ranking official of the Trump administration, suggested that Trump's European travel restriction was useless because the virus is already widespread on American soil.

"In two weeks, we will regret wasting time and energy on travel restrictions and would like to focus more on hospital readiness and large-scale community mitigation," former Trump national security adviser Thomas Bossert tweeted.

Trump falsely claimed Thursday that the United States is currently evaluating all Americans and foreigners entering the country, saying that "people who enter have to be tested." And he stated that those who return are forced to isolate themselves, adding: "It will be a fairly strong application of quarantine." Generalized quarantine orders have not been announced.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Lauran Neergaard, Martin Crutsinger, Laurie Kellman and Kevin Freking in Washington and Bill Barrow in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Receive email alerts from Boston.com: