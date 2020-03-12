Paul Nicholls has faith in Solo before Triumph Hurdle | Racing News

Paul Nicholls is confident that Solo can prove that his brilliant British debut was no accident by providing him a third victory at the JCB Triumph Hurdle in Cheltenham.

He was just an impressive winner at Auteuil last November, and much was expected in his first start for & # 39; Team Ditcheat & # 39; at Adonis Hurdle last month at Kempton.

However, few could have imagined such an emphatic display, as he strayed 13 lengths from his rivals.

That performance saw Solo lead the ante-post charts for a career his coach had previously won with Celestial Halo (2008) and Zarkandar (2011).

Nicholls said: "He's only come out of the Adonis in great shape. He won very well at Kempton, it was a good performance."

"I was really worried going into Kempton because the track might find out a little bit, go right on a flat track, but he managed well."

"He has a bit of experience, having previously raced at Auteuil and driving soft terrain."

"We bought him as a future hunter and I'm surprised to be on the Master Minded model."

"We hope it goes well."

Nicholls also saddles up for Sir Psycho's upgrade, while Britain's two biggest Solo rivals appear to be undefeated pair Allmankind and Goshen.

Allmankind is three-for-three for Dan Skelton, already in winning form at Cheltenham and completed his hat-trick at the Finale in Chepstow in late December.

"We have kept it cool," Skelton told Sky Sports Racing.

"I was going to Trials Day, but I'm glad I didn't. I just thought about having it super, super cool."

"He loves being up there, and that's how we're going to go ahead and do it. If something wants to go faster than us, you're welcome. However, I doubt anyone will."

"It is a league unlike any junior I have had before. We have had some good horses on our hands at all ages, but it is three out of three, and no one has really come that close to it."

"It is going to be something different in the Triumph, but I am very, very happy with it."

Goshen has won his last six starts for Gary Moore, with three wide margin wins at Flat followed by three demolition jobs over obstacles.

Moore said: "He appears to be doing well at home and we are looking forward to running him in the race. I think he will be doing well on the occasion."

"So far he hasn't put a foot wrong, and it has been surprising how easy it has been to win his races. It will be interesting to see how he progresses here."

"It was just very impressive at Kempton, and Allmankind was good last time, so it's not a penalty, but we hope it will be a great race."

"He is the best youth player I have had for a long time, he just has to show it now."

The Irish challenge includes the pair of Joseph O & # 39; Brien from A Wave of The Sea and Cerberus, Aspire Tower by Henry from Bromhead and Willie Mullins' trained duo from Burning Victory and Hook Up.

Grade One honors are also up for grabs at the Albert Bartlett Novices & # 39; Hurdle, where Thyme Hill leads the bets for Philip Hobbs and Richard Johnson.

Third in the Champion Bumper at last year's Festival, Kayf Tara's son has won each of his three starts for obstacles.

"It always seemed like three miles wouldn't be a problem and might even be better suited to it," Hobbs said.

"Winning Grade One (Challow Novice Obstacle) is obviously a very good form, and has always been progressive as time passes.

"We certainly have high hopes for your opportunity."

Colin Tizzard directs course scorer Harry Senior and unexposed lieutenant Rocco.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "Harry Senior has improved all season. We were disappointed with his career at Exeter, but it turned out that Sporting John beat him, and his form is very strong."

"It is a horse that runs behind the bridle, so raising it from two and a half miles to three miles will satisfy him well."

"Lt. Rocco has done nothing wrong and it is a big and strong gallop. He has looked very impressive in both of his races and cannot be blamed."

A formidable Irish contingent includes a Mullins trio of Aione, Janidil and Monkfish, as well as Paul Nolan's latest courtyard exhibition.

The latter has won three of his four obstacle starts and was last seen landing in a grade one at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Nolan said: "He has traveled well. He had a slight gallop on Wednesday morning and we are very happy with him."

"Let's hope he runs respectably. Thyme Hill looks like a very good horse and sets the standard, we probably need to step forward again."

"I think the step forward on the journey will adapt, we will keep our fingers crossed for a good race."