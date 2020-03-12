Patient zero: Rudy Gobert's coronavirus health scare closes the NBA | NBA News

It started as a joke. Before leaving a post-practice interview session, Rudy Gobert touched all the recorders that were placed in front of him on a table, devices that reporters covering the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him the Monday before a game. with the Detroit Pistons.

It's not that much fun now.

Gobert is now & # 39; Patient Zero & # 39; of the NBA for the coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The Associated Press.

The 7-foot-1-inch Frenchman is at the center of why the league has been closed for the foreseeable future.

Image:

Rudy Gobert questions a call in Utah's victory over the Thunder



Utah's game against Oklahoma City on Wednesday night was canceled and the Pistons are among the five teams that have played Jazz and Gobert since early March, the others being Boston, Toronto, New York and Cleveland.

Gobert shared the court with 50 opposing players in those games, plus 15 referees.

One of the referees was Courtney Kirkland, who was due to work on Wednesday in the New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game which was canceled because he had been on the court with Gobert two nights earlier, and who knows how many ballons, crew personnel , security guards, assistants and others also did so.

Then there are Gobert's teammates and Jazz coaches and staff. And everyone he's been with on a plane the past few days. Or shared the elevator of a hotel with. Or I dined with. O shook hands with. And so on and so on.

















6:15



Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is pleased to follow the experts regarding the effects of the coronavirus in the NBA and has instructed his players to effectively self-quarantine



"I'm sure I probably had contact with him," said Langston Galloway of Detroit. "Staying focused on that moment of interaction with many different people and knowing that at the end of the day I could have touched the ball, could have interacted with a fanatic and just be (cautious) with it in the future."

The shutdown could cost teams hundreds of millions of dollars depending on how long the parenthesis lasts. Those teams that have faced Gobert in recent days will likely face some tests. And some of those Jazz reporters said they were being screened for coronaviruses, just in case.

Man, we cancel sports events, school, office work, etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn, it's been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 – LeBron James (@ KingJames) March 12, 2020

"It is unprecedented," Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "I think it's the wisest thing to do. And what happened in Utah, I don't know all the information, but that just shows how fragile everything is right now."

This is the reality of the coronavirus, which was described as a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

















8:15



Vince Carter expressed his emotions about the surreal way his career has potentially ended and he was happy to have made at least what could be his last basket.



Charlotte coach James Borrego said these are scary times in the NBA, and no one argued.

"Everyone is concerned and rightfully so," Casey said. "Everyone in our league should be concerned. I think everyone in our country right now, more than basketball, is concerned. We all have to take care of ourselves and our fellow men."

2020 is not. I don't know what to compare this situation to … you just have to buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will come back sometime, but now, protect yourself and stay safe there! – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

That's what Evan Fournier from Orlando did on Wednesday night.

Fournier, a teammate of Gobert's French national team, contacted his compatriot after he was informed about the diagnosis and the closure of the entire league.

"I was on the phone with Rudy," wrote Fournier. "He's doing well, man. Let's not (scare) everyone. I love you all."

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.