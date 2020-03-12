Passenger ship prepares to receive COVID-19 patients in Italy | News from Italy

%MINIFYHTML2633c70fc698a4fcab4bab899d61921f11% %MINIFYHTML2633c70fc698a4fcab4bab899d61921f12%

Rome Italy – A large passenger ship docked in the port of Genoa is being transformed into an equipped floating hospital, ready to receive hundreds of patients with coronavirus.

The ship offers essential services including intensive care and resuscitation units, officials and representatives of the ship company told Al Jazeera.



After Italy tightened its coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, and beauty and hair salons, efforts are now being made to ease the pressure on struggling hospitals.

Plus:



Across the country, intensive care departments host 1,028 infected patients, while the national capacity is 5,395 beds.

On Thursday, the death toll in Europe's hardest hit country rose by 189 in 24 hours to 1,016. According to the Civil Protection Agency, confirmed cases across the country increased to 15,113 from 12,462 previously.

Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX reported on Wednesday that a flagship of global cruise operator MSC Cruises was ready to intervene in case of new needs, compensating for the lack of places inside hospitals in the north of the country.

Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria region, where Genoa is located, confirmed the completion of the measure during a press conference.

"We are studying with the Genoa local health unit, our epidemic team and specialists … the possibility of organizing a ferry or a cruise as a unit that can attend to patients who are gradually recovering (from COVID-19 ) and convalescents who leave the hospital but are in a fragile situation, like those who live alone, "said Toti.

"If our medical specialists confirm that the technical conditions are met, patients will be able to find hospitality in this naval unit where a few hundred beds will be placed at the disposal of the most fragile categories of people," he added.

Three options

A working group that includes civil protection technicians, engineers, and experts is working on a plan to implement the plan. There are currently three options on the table.

Giacomo Giampedrone, a member of the Ligurian civil defense council, told Al Jazeera that the first option would be to transform the ship into a support unit for people who need to go through the mandatory quarantine two weeks after having contacts with infected patients. .

The second option would be to use the ship as a quarantine site for patients who tested positive for COVID 19; The third, whose viability is still being evaluated by the National Health Institution and epidemiologists, aims to use the ferry as a field hospital for patients with full-blown COVID-19 infection.

"We are thinking of the first two options at the moment," said Giampedrone. "This would create 400 beds. For the third option, we are considering using the ship's garage as a field hospital. This weekend will be crucial to understanding the viability of the entire project."

"If all goes well, we will be able to organize the ship in 48 hours, which means we may have places available for next weekend," said Giampedrone, who hopes that the peak of infection will be reached in the coming weeks.

But a complete overhaul of the ferry's ventilation system to isolate each cabin and prevent the spread of the virus is crucial.

Under the plan, each room will have a window or small private terrace for natural air, while working to provide each cabin with its own ventilation system.

"This is why we switched from a cruise to a ferry because the latter gives us this option," said Giampedrone.

"If this works, the model could be replicated. Other regions in Italy are already thinking about this model. Everyone is waiting for us now."

Public health expert Nino Cartabellotta told Al Jazeera that any social, distance and containment measures are "optimal,quot; at this time.

Still, Cartabellotta said he was concerned about adjustments to the ventilation system, which are crucial to both patient and physician safety so as not to repeat the error of the Diamond Princess case in Japan.

A total of 696 people on the Diamond Princess quarantined cruise ship docked in Yokohama had tested positive for the virus. Seven people who were on the ship have died.

"No modification was made to the ventilation system in that case and the passengers should have been disembarked immediately or at least fitted with highly protected masks."