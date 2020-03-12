Part II & # 39; on indefinite delay due to coronavirus

Paramount pictures

Through a Twitter post, the actor / director of the sequel to & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; He reasons that this is not the right time to see his horror movie together given 'what's happening in the world around us'.

Up News Info –

John Krasinski has delayed the launch of "A quiet place: part II"due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday, March 12 to break the news to fans, noting that the time is not right for the horror production's debut.

%MINIFYHTML475684fac38c5024e7e66fc0cae5eee711% %MINIFYHTML475684fac38c5024e7e66fc0cae5eee712%

"One of the things that I'm most proud of is that people have said that our movie is one to watch all together," wrote Krasinski. "Well, due to the changing circumstances of what is happening in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do it. As incredibly excited as all of us are to see this movie … me!" premiere the movie until we can all see it together! So here is the date for our group movie! See you soon! "

<br />

The launch of the 2018 hit sequel, directed by Krasinski and starring his wife. Emily Blunt, was delayed in Europe earlier this week (ends March 13).

The move follows announcements that the latest James Bond movie releases "No time to die"Y"Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugitive"they have been delayed.

On Thursday, the debut of Kumail Nanjiani Y Issa Raenew movie "The lovebirds"was also postponed.

The action comedy was slated to hit American theaters on April 3.

The Michael Showalter-directed film premiered at SXSW in Austin, Texas, but the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vin Diesel& # 39; s "F9"It has also been delayed and will now launch in April 2021.