Parineeti Chopra spreads awareness about Coronavirus with a special publication

Parineeti Chopra, who recently made the news for her latest movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar as the trailer for the movie released a couple of days ago, has caught the attention of many once again. This time it is the latest publication by the actress, which deals with the need to spread awareness about the coronavirus. She shared a photo on Instagram and captioned the image as: "GUYS STOP BEING SUPERCONFIDENTIAL AND READ THIS! Stop calling it a,quot; social media hype. "Stop saying,quot; it only affects the elderly. "Stop saying "Oh, but the flu death rate is higher." Stop thinking you are smarter than the virus. You are not. The coronavirus is real. It is extremely contagious and unstoppable. Please be smart. except #Coronavirus. "

Parineeti Chopra will be seen next at Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie also stars Arjun Kapoor. This is his third outing with the actor after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

Well, we agree with the actress' views on the coronavirus and are eager to see her on the big screen, how about you?