Parents spray children with disinfectant as fear of coronavirus spreads – Up News Info Tampa

– Parents with children in two Tennessee schools are taking extra precautions after it was revealed that a district employee contacted a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Many parents at Treadwell Middle School and Treadwell Elementary School in Memphis cleaned their children, and some even sprayed them with disinfectant while taking them home on Monday.

“I clean my children's backpack when I take them out of school. Of course it does, ”Tasha Lott told WHBQ. "I got them gloves. Of course.

Some parents and family members took more extreme measures. Annie Jones was carrying plastic bags from head to toe when she went to Treadwell High School to pick up her nephew on Monday.

"They are not giving us updated information on what is happening," he said. "We do not know,quot;.

Shelby County Health Department officials said extreme measures were not necessary because it is a very low-risk situation for students.

SCHD Principal Alisa Haushalter said the Shelby County Schools employee was one of about 70 people who came in contact with a patient who has a coronavirus. Those people were quarantined in their home, but are not considered sick.

"They are asked to stay home during the incubation period so that if they get sick, we can get the proper treatment," he said.

Still, some family members said Monday they don't want their children at school.

"No one wants their child to be sick, and no one wants to bring that virus home," Lott said.

On Thursday, Shelby County Superintendent of Schools Joris Ray announced that classes would be canceled beginning Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ray said the schools will reopen on March 30.