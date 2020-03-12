Parents concerned about trip to Japan planned by Grand Terrace high school teachers – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML0973e9036dd477d7da1e7db43170a37811% %MINIFYHTML0973e9036dd477d7da1e7db43170a37812%

– Aaron Massey was looking forward to a trip to Japan with his classmates and Grand Terrace High School teachers scheduled for this weekend.

"It was difficult to take," he said. "It still is, honestly."

But his father, Haroon Massey, was firm in his decision to keep his son at home.

"They are not concerned with the welfare of the students," said Haroon Massey.

Haroon Massey said he was upset that the school did not completely cancel the trip amid the rapidly evolving situation with the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Japan confirmed 59 new cases of the life-threatening disease, the biggest one-day increase since the outbreak began.

"But I still have all my friends and I don't know what's going to happen to them," said Aaron Massey.

The Colton Joint Unified School District said they were unable to cancel the trip because "the trip is not sponsored or endorsed by the district and is being organized outside of our authority."

However, Dr. Manzoor Massey, uncle of Aaron Massey, a former public health doctor, said the school's email addresses have been used to send information to parents about the trip.

"We could put these children in danger," said Dr. Manzoor Massey.

He also said they have held meetings about the spring break trip on campus.

"There has been no transparency with this whole issue," he said.

It turned out that a company called EF Educational Tours was organizing the trip. They told KCAL9 that they were offering travel coupons to parents who wanted to reschedule the trip due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, but said that several teachers and students were still choosing to go.

According to the company's website, if teachers can get six students to participate in the trip, their place is "covered."

"Now I know why they do it every year," said Kristen Kendall, a mother, "because they are always free."

Kendall said she was not allowing her daughter to go either, but said those who were still accusing her and others like her of joining the school to "ruin,quot; the trip.

"Saying these things about us as concerned parents is discouraging," he said.

The Masseys and Kendall said they no longer trust the travel company and are seeking full refunds and that they wanted to know what safety protocols the school has when these students and teachers return from the trip.