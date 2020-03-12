– The Paley Center announced Wednesday that it would postpone its PaleyFest LA event, scheduled to begin Friday, over concerns about the coronavirus.

“For several weeks now, the Paley Center, together with our host, The Dolby Theater, has closely monitored the situation, keeping in daily contact with local, state and federal partners, as well as following the recommendations issued by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and following the guidelines of the local health department, "the organization said in a statement." Based on the latest news and due to deep concern, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the PaleyFest in this year. While we were eager to present another stellar lineup of PaleyFest events, the safety of our event participants, guests and staff is the top priority. "

The event, scheduled to take place March 13-21, was to pay tribute to the retiring comedy "Modern Family,quot; and also had events dedicated to Up News Info's "NCIS: 400th Episode Celebration,quot;, Up News Info's "Star Trek: Picard,quot; All Access. "Schitt & # 39; s Creek,quot; on television, and was slated to close with "The Mandalorian,quot; by Disney Plus.

The Paley Center said it was exploring options to reschedule the festival and that all ticket purchases would be honored for the new days.

"We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time, and we look forward to welcoming you to PaleyFest later this year," the organization said.

