Pac-12 cancels all sporting events, including men's tournament – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that it canceled all remaining games of men's basketball tournaments, as well as all other sports competitions in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ethan Thompson of the Oregon State Beavers protects Alfonso Plummer of the Utah Utes during the first round of the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at the T-Mobile Arena on March 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (False images)

The Pac-12 men's tournament started on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, the Pac-12 announced that the rest of the tournament would be played behind closed doors, with no fans allowed.

Then on Thursday, after AAC, SEC, and Big Ten announced they would cancel their tournaments, the Pac-12 did the same.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that its March Madness tournament would continue, but without viewers.

Also Wednesday, the NBA suspended all its games after a Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, a second Jazz member, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive. Major League Soccer made the same decision Thursday.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

