Overtime goal elevates Avalanche without MacKinnon to Rangers – Up News Info

The next time Avalanche plays in front of his fans? In the air.

The next time you play Avalanche, period? Idem.

The uncertainty of the immediate future was put on hold Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center, where a lively crowd watched the avalanche, minus star center Nathan MacKinnon, take down the New York Rangers 3-2 at J.T. Compher's goal with 2:10 remaining in overtime.

Concerns about the coronavirus took over the sports world when Avalanche moved to 9-2-1 in its last 12 games. During the first period, the NHL announced that it would reveal its plan: no fans, no games, status quo? – Thursday.

The Avalanche is scheduled to host Vancouver on Friday.

Except for MacKinnon, the league's fifth-leading scorer (93 points), Avalanche leaned on his power play to cool the Rangers, who won Tuesday in Dallas and won 10 of their previous 11 games.

Tyson Jost and Vladislav Namestnikov scored power goals for Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog had two assists.

"Listen, we obviously know how important Nate is to this team," said Landeskog. “It just fed us, the whole team and obviously our line (from Compher and Namestnikov). We wanted to go out there and show that it's not just Nate and that we are also a Heckuva team without him. "

The Rangers, after killing a penalty kick, forced overtime on Pavel Buchnevich's goal with 13 seconds remaining in the third period.

Avalanche goalkeeper Pavel Francouz made 30 saves.

"I thought (the difference) was special teams and goal," coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought we weren't good 5v5, which is generally the strength of our game. The power play got two, the penalty was great, those guys did a very good job, and we had guys playing hard and recording more minutes than we usually do. "

By the time Mika Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead (with the wrist-glove side past Francouz), the NHL issued its statement, choosing not to follow the NBA's immediate lead in the postponement game.

The statement read: "The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA's decision to indefinitely suspend its season because a player (Rudy Gobert of Utah) tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL continues to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We hope to have a new update (Thursday). "

Minus MacKinnon, Avalanche's offense was slow to get underway, recording just four shots in the first 11 minutes. But a power play created by too many men on the Rangers ice penalty created the necessary spark. Just 25 seconds into the men's lead, Jost cut inside and scored from the right circle. One of the assists went to Cale Makar, back after missing the previous five games.

Makar returned, but MacKinnon missed his first game of the year with a lower-body problem that suffered Monday's loss in Los Angeles. On Wednesday morning, Bednar said MacKinnon, the league's fifth-leading scorer (93 points), would be out for 1-2 weeks.

After removing a 5-on-3 deficit of 50 seconds, the Avalanche only needed 12 seconds of their next power play to take a 2-1 lead when Namestnikov snapped a quick shot from the top of the left circle past a Alexandar projected Georgiev

The avalanche missed an opportunity to take a two-goal lead with 15:17 remaining when Matt Nieto was stopped on a penalty kick. Five minutes later, Francouz saved a goal advantage when he used his outstretched left leg to stop Kaapo Kakko's attempt and with less than three minutes remaining, Zibanejad's short-handed escape.

However, the Rangers kept pushing, earning the point on Buchnevich's tie score.

In overtime, Makar shot a shot into the net that Compher deflected for his eleventh goal. Makar had three assists on his return.

"It took me a while to get my legs back defensively and be able to jump into the race," said Makar. "It is something that I will need to build again."