Oprah Winfrey hints that she wants to be part of the Joe Biden administration. Where does that leave Kamala Harris?

If Joe Biden wants Oprah Winfrey to be her vice president or adviser, she is ready and willing, according to the person closest to her.

Oprah's longtime partner Stedman Graham recently did a brief interview, revealing that the media mogul would gladly move to a top position in the White House if he receives the call to serve his country.

Stedman confessed that while the television presenter and journalist "is not political," she has what it takes to be part of the administration.

Stedman stated, "It could definitely do a great job, and there's no question about it."

When asked whether or not she would agree to be Joe's vice president if she wins the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, Stedman said: "She is creative, she has great ideas … She is a great worker." She is detailed, you know, you can trust her. She can answer the call, and she can be an advisor, how about that? She advises a lot of people. "

He also credited Oprah for choosing Barack Obama in 2008.

He said: “Barack is in office today for her. He was president of the United States for her and other people, but mainly for her. She would do if Barack asked her to. She would serve in capacity, but it is not political. I would be a great vice president, I would be a great president, but it's not political. Your role is to empower people around the world. Bigger than the president.

In 2019, there was a lot of expectation that Oprah ran for the highest office in the country.

Speaking to PERSONS magazine, she said this on the subject: "I had people, wealthy, billionaires, who called me and said:" I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign. That a lot of people said something made me think, "Am I at least supposed to look at the question?" "" I entered into prayer. God, if you think I'm supposed to run, you have to tell me, and it has to be so clear that even I can't miss him. "And I haven't understood."

She added: "I have always felt very safe and secure in myself knowing what I could do and what not. And then it is not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for that.… That is not for me."

Ad

Rumors have been flying high, alleging that Biden hopes to elect California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice president.



Post views:

0 0