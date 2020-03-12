Ongoing investigation into the death of a 6-year-old Cupertino girl – Up News Info San Francisco

CUPERTINO (Up News Info SF) – An investigation into the death of a 6-year-old Cupertino girl is underway, although no foul play is suspected, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Agents responded at 3:48 a.m. Thursday to a hospital after someone reported the death of Kaylee Chen. When they arrived, officers met with medical staff and Kaylee's family.

Detectives went to the family's home, conducted an investigation, and according to information so far, agents believe there was no foul play. Kaylee died after arriving at the hospital.

Anyone with more information about Kaylee's death should call the sheriff's office at (408) 808-4500. Information may be left anonymously by calling the Sheriff's Office Investigation Services Information Line at (408) 808-4431.

