Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Paul Pogba to stay at Manchester United next season | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7366e8593658de89e26376c0f60a1af111% %MINIFYHTML7366e8593658de89e26376c0f60a1af112%

Pogba has been continuously linked with a departure from Old Trafford





%MINIFYHTML7366e8593658de89e26376c0f60a1af113% %MINIFYHTML7366e8593658de89e26376c0f60a1af114%











0:09



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season despite speculation linking him to a departure from Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season despite speculation linking him to a departure from Old Trafford.

%MINIFYHTML7366e8593658de89e26376c0f60a1af115% %MINIFYHTML7366e8593658de89e26376c0f60a1af116%

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced that Paul Pogba will remain at Manchester United next season.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been continuously linked to a departure from Old Trafford with a war of words that erupted last month between Pogba's agent Mino Raiola and Solskjaer last month.

Raiola turned to social media claiming that Pogba is not "owned,quot; by him or Solskjaer after the United boss had previously said, "Paul is our player and not Mino's."

The agent then backed down in his comments, saying he would "communicate,quot; with the Manchester United boss and insisting that there is no bad blood between the couple.

However, Pogba has been absent for most of the 2019-20 season with an ankle injury, and continues to be related to a departure from Old Trafford.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live

But when asked about the 26-year-old's future after Manchester United's 5-0 win in the Europa League first leg 5-0 over LASK, Solskjaer reiterated that the player was not going anywhere.

"Paul is our player. He has two years left on his contract, one year plus the option for another," Solskjaer said.

"You can expect Paul to be here (next season), yes."

Solskjaer was also asked about Pogba's return to starting XI, and the Norwegian claimed that although the player had returned to training but had not yet had enough sessions to be considered for Sunday's game against Tottenham.