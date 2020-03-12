Officials delay Oakland Grand Princess' departure until Sunday – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML6cafae8beba380f1f024bbe5faf6f35811% %MINIFYHTML6cafae8beba380f1f024bbe5faf6f35812%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Final passengers staying aboard the coronavirus-affected Grand Princess will end their terrible week-long experience on Thursday, but the ship will remain docked in Oakland at least until Sunday.

Initially, officials said that once final passengers leave the dock in Oakland, the massive cruise ship would depart with its 1,100 crew members, including at least 19 diagnosed with the coronavirus, to an unknown destination.

Since she agreed to allow the ship to dock in the port of Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf has insisted that the Grand Princess leave immediately after the departure of the last passenger. But on Thursday night, Schaaf sent an email saying that the ship would not depart until Sunday.

"The duration has changed, but the mission is the same: to ensure the safety of Oakland residents and reunite stranded loved ones with their families," Schaaf said in a press release. "I support extending the stay of the Grand Princess because the operation has proven to be safe, meticulous, and risk-free for our residents."

"We will support the effort to repatriate as many crew members as possible: The majority are low-income, low-wage foreign nationals, and true to our Oakland values, we will extend the same courtesy and care to the crew as passengers. "

CDC spokesman Dave Daigle said there were still fewer than 300 passengers on board the ship and that his circumstances had slowed down due to special circumstances or remote destinations.

Meanwhile, the cruise line announced it would stop new voyages and quickly ended those currently underway around the world.

"Princess Cruises is a global vacation company serving more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president in a statement.

For passengers in the middle of a cruise, if your trip was scheduled to end in the next five days, your ship will continue to sail as expected until the end of the itinerary. Current trips that are ongoing and extend beyond March 17 will end in the most convenient location for guests, taking into account operational requirements.

The cruise line has had three highly publicized outbreaks of the coronavirus aboard its ships in the past two months.

An outbreak in February on the Diamond Princess during an Asian trip ended the ship's quarantine at a dock in Japan after passengers fell with flu-like symptoms. While there, the coronavirus spread rapidly, infecting more than 700 and killing four.

American passengers aboard the Diamond Princess were flown back to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and then distributed to other secure military bases across the county to serve a federally mandated 14-day quarantine.

More than two dozen of those passengers were treated for the coronavirus once they arrived in the United States.

Meanwhile, the Grand Princess has been a central player in two other outbreaks. A February 11-21 round-trip cruise from San Francisco to Mexico's Rivera has left nearly two dozen former passengers with confirmed cases of coronavirus and also among those who have been in contact with them. It also led to death.

A passenger on the trip, a 71-year-old Rocklin man, became the first Californian to die of the disease. And new cases traceable to the trip continue to accumulate.

On Tuesday, Marin County health officials announced two new cases that may be directly related to the trip. Both people lived with the person who was the first confirmed case in the county: a person who was on the Grand Rive Mexican Rivera cruise ship on February 11.

The two people, who are the second and third cases in the county, had been isolated in their home. They have mild symptoms and do not need to go to a hospital, county authorities said.

"Unfortunately, this is not a surprise," Dr. Matt Willis, the county's public health officer, said in a statement. "These people were at high risk because of very close contact."

Two more members of the same household have been screened for the virus and county officials were waiting to get the results.

The second trip was a 15-day round trip from San Francisco to Hawaii. That is the cruise that will end on Thursday when the last of the more than 2,000 passengers departs.

While two passengers were diagnosed with the virus on the ship, as it was off the coast of northern California, awaiting clearance to dock in Oakland. Once the Grand Princess docked in Oakland, each passenger was screened for the disease. More than 20 have been found to be infected, including a passenger who flew to Canada.