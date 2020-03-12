Oakland City Council Declares Coronavirus Public Health Emergency – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML45e5b74104db6ab5924c1b4e39888ce811% %MINIFYHTML45e5b74104db6ab5924c1b4e39888ce812%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The Oakland City Council unanimously voted Thursday to pass a resolution confirming former City Manager Sabrina Landreth's statement of a public health emergency on Monday due to the 2019 new coronavirus.

The council's action extends the emergency for another 60 days so that the city can exercise emergency powers to address the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML45e5b74104db6ab5924c1b4e39888ce813% %MINIFYHTML45e5b74104db6ab5924c1b4e39888ce814%

Assistant city manager Ed Reiskin said the action will help the city acquire supplies and equipment to prevent the spread of the disease and seek reimbursement for the additional costs it expects to incur.

%MINIFYHTML45e5b74104db6ab5924c1b4e39888ce815% %MINIFYHTML45e5b74104db6ab5924c1b4e39888ce816%

“This resolution is as much about preventing and preparing for the virus as it is about recovering from it. The public shouldn't be panicking, but reassuring, "said Reiskin.

In a matter related to fears about the possible spread of the virus in large public gatherings, many speakers at the meeting expressed concern about the large crowd of tenants, landlords, lawyers and court personnel at the eviction hearings in the Courtroom. Hayward Justice, where all such hearings in Alameda County are held.

Meghan Gordon, director and clinical supervisor of the housing practice at the East Bay Community Law Center, said crowds of 100 to 200 people often gather in close proximity in and out of Superior Court Judge Patrick McKinney's chamber. , who conducts the eviction hearings.

Gordon said the situation presents a public safety problem for everyone involved. But she said the problem exists because tenants and landlords must appear in court to try to protect their rights.

In response to concerns voiced at the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an emergency measure asking Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tara Desautels to delay all eviction hearings until April 7 for reasons of public safety.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a letter to the City Council that to try to prevent the virus from spreading to the homeless, the city, in association with Alameda County, nearly doubles the number of sites camp, from 20 to 39, which will provide toilets, disinfectants and hand washing stations.

Schaaf said the city is also providing additional hand sanitizers in the 20 camps that already have sanitation and hygiene services.

In his letter, Schaaf wrote: “Currently, we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our population without shelter. We are taking important preventive measures, outlined above, to help ensure this continues to be the case. "

Schaaf said that in the event of an infection or outbreak among the city's homeless population, the city will immediately work with the Alameda County Department of Public Health "to follow protocols, including including reviews of our camp closure process. , provide appropriate access to quarantine and treatment. "

Wednesday was Landreth's last day as city manager and former Lafayette city manager Steven Falk is now the interim city manager for Oakland.