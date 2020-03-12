Oakland cancels all over 1,000 events at city-owned venues until end of March – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The city of Oakland has canceled all events with 1,000 or more people in city-owned locations until the end of March, city officials said Wednesday. It is the latest move by Bay Area city officials to contain the spread of the coronavirus among large metropolitan populations.

Great notable places in Oakland include the Oakland Coliseum where athletics play, Oakland Arena (formerly Oracle Arena), Paramount Theater, and Fox Theater.

"Although there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in Oakland at this time, postponing large meetings will help prevent the spread of the virus. We take these steps to prepare and protect our community and to base our decisions on facts, not fear. We will continue to work closely and receive guidance from our partners in the Alameda County Public Health Department and keep our residents updated, ”said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The Oakland A games are among the affected events, with the A's first home game against the Twins on March 26 and subsequent home games at the Colosseum through the end of March canceled.

The team released a statement on the change, saying they are "working with Major League Baseball on alternative plans for our games that will be affected by the Oakland Coliseum."

The team said, "We will provide more information about our plans for the games, including our ticketing policy for affected games, as soon as possible."

That means the only professional sports team left in Oakland probably won't need its part-time workers.

No event at the Coliseum complex means less dollars for workers in East Bay. Elba Padilla, a waitress, says her tips have plummeted while her bills have yet to be paid. Padilla added: "They won't give you a discount on the coronavirus rent. We have to pay and it's difficult."

Two events at Oakland Arena, Ana Gabriel on March 19 and André Rieu on March 22, have been postponed, arena officials said. "We are working to reschedule these events on alternate dates. The Oakland Panthers game on Saturday will be played without the attendance of fans, "an official statement read.

Members of the Oakland sports community held a meeting to discuss concerns about the coronavirus and the impacts it will have in the coming months.

"We all fear, we fear this change," said Chris Dobbins of Save Oakland Sports.

The Oakland Arena will review all future concerts, the Oakland Panthers futsal games and the Oakland A games. The arena will offer rebates for the Oakland Panthers game on Saturday, which was to be its first game of the season.

Fear of the coronavirus has forced some companies to post closed signs in Oakland's Chinatown. Peony’s Seafood Restaurant and Fortuna Buffet are closed. C,amp;M Bistro only fulfills orders. Carl Chan, president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce says: "I have been in this community for over 40 years and it is very difficult for me to see him suffer."

Chan estimates that the business has dropped an average of 50 to 75 percent. He says that Chinese social media posts circulated false rumors about Grand Princess Cruise passengers staying in downtown Oakland walking through Chinatown and those rumors devastated this community. Calvin Tong, the owner of Sweet Booth, has also been feeling the effects.

"It hurts a lot. At least 50 percent," said Tong.

Updates on COVID-19 for Alameda County can be found here: acphd.org/2019-ncov.aspx

The city has also expanded sanitation services for homeless residents and a local health emergency was declared Monday.

Also Wednesday, the city of San Francisco banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people at public events for at least the next two weeks in the wake of the local outbreak.

San Francisco is likely to set a precedent for major sporting events across the country, as the Warriors were slated to be the first NBA team to play behind closed doors, with no fans and only essential personnel present (Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets). in the center Chase).

Santa Clara County was the first in the nation to enact such a ban in large gatherings on Monday.

Andrea Nakano of KPIX 5 contributed to this report.