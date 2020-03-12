Nothing Needed in the Players Championship – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML072a9f257cc8999cda8a0a6df1fb158e11% %MINIFYHTML072a9f257cc8999cda8a0a6df1fb158e12%

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida (AP) Graeme McDowell kept waiting for the horn to sound. He was sure the game would stop when word got out of more and more cancellations from the sports world at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday.

"It is such a strange unknown quantity," he said.

The PGA Tour will play the rest of The Players Championship without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are no cheers. There is no teasing. There is no raucous atmosphere surrounding the famous 17th hole.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said spectators will not be allowed in the course that begins on Friday or in three other tournaments, one in Florida, two in Texas, before the Masters. Even when other sports leagues canceled tournaments and events for a month or more, Monahan leaned on golf as a non-contact sport and played outside across extensive grounds as a reason not to close entirely.

The player's reaction varied, but most supported the decision. Some questioned why the tour took so long to perform.

"Half of us could have it right now," said Scottie Scheffler. "We really don't know. But that's beyond our control. All he can do is take the proper precautions and start from there. We can avoid contact between us on the golf course and the fans, so I don't see that the virus spreads as easily as it would in an NBA game where the boys are sweating and playing.

"It is very physical, a very different sport from the one we play." They are there mixing it. "

The only people allowed on the golf course starting Friday will be the families of the players along with therapists, coaches, coaches, and instructors. Each group of golfers will be followed by a scorer, but not a standard bearer. Two volunteers will be placed on each fairway and each green. Food stalls and hospitality shops will be closed.

It will be a very different atmosphere than the first round, which was played in near-perfect condition and with fans scattered across the field and clustered around prominent groups including some of golf's biggest stars.

Many of the professionals had to deal with distractions.

Jhonattan Vegas played the first round amid concerns for his children. He and his wife have a 7-month-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. They are considering taking a private flight home to Houston.

"At the end of the day, you have to think about people and people's health, and that's the priority," he said.

Gary Woodland considered what the pandemic meant for his father, Dan, 67. Her father has heart disease and high blood pressure and made the trip with Woodland and his family to Florida. They were supposed to go to Disney World on Monday, but they rejected those plans.

"Obviously, this is not something we want to play with," said Woodland, who was among those who questioned how long it took the tour to react and thought they should have played without fans on Thursday.

Woodland and one of his playmates, Bryson DeChambeau, learned of the changes on tour while playing the last nine.

"We heard fans talk that they wouldn't be out the rest of the week," Woodland said. "Obviously, they're upset. … You want fans out here. You want that energy, but we also don't want people to get sick, and obviously we don't want to get sick either."

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

"You start to see the elderly and the people who are really affected by this, it's scary," Woodland said. "We have an older fan base, and that is scary to have them here with this coronavirus."

Fans were allowed to stay on the field after Thursday's announcement. Monahan said the new policy is effective through the Valero Texas Open, the first week of April. That is the final event before the Masters, operated by Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National said last week that it was monitoring the spread of the virus. The club has a history of failing to make quick decisions, and no updates were expected until next week at the earliest.

Could the Masters really be celebrated without fans? No one would be surprised after countless sports cancellations this week.

"All of that golf course is ready for them, and almost every hole looks like a stadium effect," said Lukas Glover, who publicly questioned the late response on the course. "Not having nine roars back on Sunday and all that stuff would be pretty surreal for sure."

Players will also be surreal.

The only other times the PGA Tour has kept fans off the golf course were for weather-related safety concerns, when high winds toppled trees at Congress in 2012 and at Torrey Pines in 2016. It recently happened in the Zozo Championship in Japan due to flooding, keeping most fans away when Tiger Woods won his record-breaking 82nd tournament.

"It's definitely going to be different and it's not going to be that much fun," said Justin Thomas. "It is very different when you are reaching the end trying to win a tournament with (only) the four members of your family or whoever is there."

"But at the end of the day, this is a much bigger picture than that. It is a very, very serious illness and making sure everyone is well. "