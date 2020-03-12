NHL suspends season amid coronavirus concerns

%MINIFYHTML97968f46dff0a4ba9b888b32280bd49811% %MINIFYHTML97968f46dff0a4ba9b888b32280bd49812%

The NHL announced Thursday that all games will be suspended indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement comes a day after the NBA indefinitely postponed its entire roster of games, with Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell reportedly testing positive for the virus.

"In light of ongoing developments resulting from the coronavirus, and after consulting with medical experts and convening a Board of Governors conference call, the National Hockey League announces today that it will pause the 2019-20 season that begins with the games from this night,quot;. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The NHL has been trying to comply with the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible development without taking premature or unnecessary action.

However, after the news the night before that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus, and since our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms, it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point. At the moment, it is no longer appropriate to try to continue playing at this time. "

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: cancellations, deferrals in the USA. USA, Canada

The NHL had been progressively limiting access on game days as the spread of the virus increased. On March 7, the changing rooms were closed to the media. This week, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks announced that, according to local government directives, their next home games would be played without fans.

On Thursday morning, the league told teams not to hold skates or morning meetings.

Given the uncertainty regarding the next steps regarding the coronavirus, clubs are advised not to do morning skates, practices, or team meetings today. – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2020

All signs pointed to the NHL following the leadership of many leagues and competitions around the world, and shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the official word spread.

"We will continue to monitor all appropriate medical advice, and we will encourage our players and other members of the NHL community to take all reasonable precautions, including through quarantine, where appropriate," said Bettman. "Our goal is to resume playing as soon as appropriate and prudent, so that we can complete the season and award the Stanley Cup. Until then, we thank NHL fans for their patience and hope they stay healthy."

The NHL Players Association released a statement shortly after the league's announcement, calling the suspension of play "an appropriate course of action at this time."