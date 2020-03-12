NHL suspends season after NBA coronavirus case

%MINIFYHTMLb4340b1b6bf590f42121a0e94368035c11% %MINIFYHTMLb4340b1b6bf590f42121a0e94368035c12%

After the National Hockey League announced Thursday that it would pause its 2019-20 season amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball announced that it would suspend spring training games and postpone the start of the 2020 season for at least two weeks.

While there are no reports that an NHL player tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the NBA suspended his season on Wednesday "until further notice," after a Utah Jazz player tested positive. by the virus. As NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman points out, several teams in the two leagues share facilities. The NHL suspension begins with tonight's games.

"The NHL has been trying to comply with the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible development without taking premature or unnecessary action," Bettman said in a statement. However, after the news the night before that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus, and since our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms, it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point. At the moment, it is no longer appropriate to try to continue playing right now. "

The NHL Players Association released a statement expressing agreement with the league's call, saying: "The decision to temporarily suspend play due to the COVID-19 pandemic is an appropriate course of action at this time."

The Utah Jazz were in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Wednesday night before the game was abruptly canceled just before the game started. Central Utah Rudy Gobert, who was not in the arena at the time, had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

NHL Bettman added that the league wants to continue playing "as soon as appropriate and prudent, so that we can complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

The last time the NHL had a shortened regular season was due to a work stoppage during the 2012-13 season. In 1919, the league canceled the Stanley Cup Final between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Metropolitans midway through the tournament due to an influenza outbreak, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The National Women's Hockey League has postponed its Isobel Cup championship series between Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps, which was scheduled for March 13. And Major League Soccer also announced Thursday that it will suspend the rest of its season.

Update March 12, 3:20 PM ET: Add new information about Major League Baseball by postponing its season