New York inmate steals CO Walkie Talkie – Fill radio waves with & # 39; Gangster Rape & # 39;

An inmate on New York's infamous Riker Island stole a corrections officer's walkie talkie yesterday, and began to rap on the airwaves, for all officers to hear.

MTO News has confirmed that the incident occurred last week, in the dangerous New York jail.

Here is the video: the warning contains vulgar language

According to local reports, an inmate put his hands on one of the officer's radios and began broadcasting his own "gangster rap,quot; music on the airwaves. Authorities do not know how the inmate obtained the walkie talkie, but they believe it was taken from a corrections officer.

After stealing the radio, the inmate hid in his cell and began to rap through the air for hours.

MTO News learned that the inmate finally stopped the rapper, only to start again a few days later. To date, Rikers officials have yet to retrieve the lost walkie talkie.

