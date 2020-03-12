New MacBook Models with Scissor Switch Keyboards Coming Soon

%MINIFYHTML8ef54f857fcc5825acc70da755f3eaf411% %MINIFYHTML8ef54f857fcc5825acc70da755f3eaf412%

Apple plans to reintroduce scissor-switch keyboards to more laptops soon, according to generally accurate analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models will arrive in the second quarter of 2020, Kuo says in a research note obtained by MacRumors. The move would follow a pattern established by last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro, which replaced the unpopular and unreliable butterfly switches with a more traditional "magic keyboard,quot;.

Kuo recently indicated that the current 13-inch MacBook Pro will be replaced by a 14-inch model, but has not said whether that will happen with this second-quarter update. The scissor-switch keyboard may hit the 13-inch model first before a major overhaul later. Apple has been shipping butterfly keyboards on all new laptop releases since 2016, so correcting the course should be a priority.

%MINIFYHTML8ef54f857fcc5825acc70da755f3eaf413% %MINIFYHTML8ef54f857fcc5825acc70da755f3eaf414%

Separately, Kuo has provided a bit more insight into his thoughts on Apple's transition to ARM processors. Kuo says MacBook models with custom Apple-designed processors are likely to ship in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021, according to MacRumors. Apparently no further details were given on these machines, but Kuo also says that the new MacBook designs are planned for the second or third quarter of next year.