New emotional support dog to help US medical response team in Grand Rapids – Up News Info Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A medical group in Grand Rapids has a new member on their team and is giving everyone a little more hope.

You're looking at the puppy named Hope!

%MINIFYHTML2e222cb019d18a02ef9ce3dc2addf3b911% %MINIFYHTML2e222cb019d18a02ef9ce3dc2addf3b912%

She is an emotional support therapy canine trainer right now for the American Medical Response Team.

The cute black gold scribble will follow medical professionals to help them on the job.

Once fully trained, Hope will provide comfort to trauma patients.

He is expected to complete his training sometime next year.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.