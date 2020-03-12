NCLAT Denies Petition Against CCI's Consent To Acquire Flipkart – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML22af22ae275fc43bdf21c49722186bde11% %MINIFYHTML22af22ae275fc43bdf21c49722186bde12%

The National Court of Company Law Appeals (NCLAT) has set aside the merchants' agency CAIT statement against the approval of the Indian Competition Commission (ICC) for Walmart's acquisition of the major e-commerce Flipkart.

The appeals court said the appeal of the Confederation of All Merchants of India (CAIT) was without merit and the association was unable to establish its allegations against the approval of the antitrust agreement.

The two-judge bank also noted that Walmart's presence will likely add value to the Indian economy.

U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc acquired a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for $ 16 billion in 2018, and CCI in August 2018 had said it approved the acquisition.

CAIT had said that a small number of sellers represented substantial sales on Flipkart, and with the arrival of Walmart, the problem would be exacerbated as Flipkart would prioritize and give discounts to Walmart products through preferred sellers.

The body of merchants has repeatedly raised their concerns about the alleged bias towards certain preferred sellers along with the issue of deep discount.

Following its requests, the ICC also ordered an antitrust investigation against large e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart earlier this year, which was later suspended in the Karnataka High Court.

