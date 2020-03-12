NCAA Cancels March Madness, Remaining Winter and Spring Championships – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (Up News Info SF) – NCAA officials announced Thursday afternoon that the 2020 Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus, along with all remaining NCAA sports championships in winter and spring.

The announcement aired shortly after 1 p.m. on the official NCAA website and was attributed to NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors.

“This decision is based on COVID-19's evolving public health threat, our ability to ensure that events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of organizing such events at any time during this academic year. given the ongoing decisions of other entities, "said the statement.

NCAA Cancels Remaining Winter and Spring Championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E – NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020

On Wednesday, an NCAA official had announced that the men's and women's basketball tournaments would be held without the attendance of fans, and only essential staff, players and coaches, and family members could attend the March games. Madness over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition to Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, the cancellation will also apply to all national university sports championships, including bowling, fencing, gymnastics, ice hockey, swimming and diving, indoor and outdoor athletics, wrestling , baseball, golf, lacrosse, rowing, tennis, softball, water polo and vollyball.