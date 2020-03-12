NCAA cancels 2020 March Madness tournament, other championships due to fears of coronavirus

The NCAA announced Thursday that it will cancel the NCAA 2020 Tournament in response to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The idea of ​​canceling the tournament, once considered unthinkable, gained momentum this week when various sports leagues and conferences canceled, postponed or limited access to the competition. Hall of Fame and Turner Sports commentator Charles Barkley said Thursday that canceling or postponing March Madness is "the right thing to do."

The NCAA, which earns $ 771 million annually in television deals tied to March Madness, told Sporting News on March 2 that it would monitor COVID-19, but was otherwise expected to proceed with the tournament as planned. However, in the 10 days since then, multiple conferences under NCAA jurisdiction took steps to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would continue March Madness without viewers before making Thursday's announcement.

The NCAA is not the only cancellation play in the sports league. The NBA announced a decision Wednesday to suspend play indefinitely while determining how to move forward "with regard to the coronavirus pandemic." That decision was made after an NBA player, allegedly Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus. The regular season and NHL playoffs are also on hold. Major League Baseball decided to postpone Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26, for at least two weeks.

NCAA cancellation includes all men's and women's sports during the winter and spring seasons.

Various conferences under NCAA jurisdiction also took steps to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Ivy League was the first to suspend sports competition, including its men's and women's basketball tournaments. Several other conferences did the same regarding their postseason tournaments on Thursday, including the ACC, 12 big, Great east, Big ten, Pac-12 Y SECOND, among others.