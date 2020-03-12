NBA suspends season after player testing positive for coronavirus!

The NBA decided to cancel the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

The league reports that Rudy Gobert is the player who tested positive, and that his test result was reported shortly before the start of the game. He was not in the arena at the time.

According to the league, Gobert "tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual's symptoms decreased over the course of [Wednesday], however, as a precautionary measure, and in consultation and cooperation with NBA medical staff and Oklahoma health officials made the decision to evaluate COVID-19. "

"The individual is currently in the care of health officials in Oklahoma City," the team said according to ESPN.

Sports vents worldwide are being phased out due to the coronavirus. Trump even banned travel from the UK to the United States for 30 days in hopes of containing the deadly virus.