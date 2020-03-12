NBA suspends season after jerk jokes about COVID-19, then tests positive – BGR

%MINIFYHTML246bddcfc202656eeb2e33c9eef7aad011% %MINIFYHTML246bddcfc202656eeb2e33c9eef7aad012%

The NBA suspends its season indefinitely on COVID-19.

A Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus infection, and the results came shortly before the scheduled start date of Wednesday night's games.

The league does not know how long it will remain suspended.

The NBA announced that its current season is suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement comes after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus. The results came shortly before some NBA games began on Wednesday night, forcing the NBA to halt its season with no clear end in sight.

The player, Rudy Gobert, was not present at the team's scheduled game. The league, at the moment, is in blocking mode. No games will be played until the NBA is confident that it can resume the season without further risk to teams and fans.

The NBA made the formal announcement in a brief press release. As expected, the league did not offer an estimate of when play would resume.

The NBA announced that a Utah Jazz player has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly before the start of tonight's game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending play following the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice. The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rudy Gobert was also the player who "jokingly,quot; made sure to play the microphones and voice recorders after speaking to reporters at a press conference days before his diagnosis. In hindsight, this looks pretty bad:

Rudy Gobert thought it was fun to play every microphone and recorder in the media room. He now has coronaviruses and the entire NBA season is suspended.pic.twitter.com/A22U5AgmBi – Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) March 12, 2020

Various sports leagues have been using a variety of tactics to deal with the threat of the viral outbreak for several weeks, including playing games with no fans present or dramatically restricting attendance to minimize the risk of transmission. However, when a player is affected, things change quickly, and now the league has to take drastic measures to see how far the disease may have spread within its own ranges.

Many players and owners have said that they are currently more concerned with their own health and the health of their friends and family than they are about playing games during this troubled time.

While it sounds like an incredible NBA step, this is truly the start of what we can expect in the coming weeks and months. Health experts expect this virus to spread throughout the United States and the world at an exponential rate, and the elderly and people with underlying health problems are at the highest risk for serious reactions.

Image Source: Rick Bowmer / AP / Shutterstock