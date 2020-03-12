NBA suspends regular season due to coronavirus | NBA News

Faced with concerns and uncertainties about COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the impact on its games, its business, and its extensive family of players, coaches, and fans, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday until further notice.

Wednesday night's game list, including the Jazz-Thunder game delayed before the start of the game and postponed shortly after, was the last for an indefinite period of time.

The New Orleans game in Sacramento, scheduled later than the others, was subsequently also canceled.

Image:

JJ Redick and his Pelicans teammates leave the arena after the postponement of their game in Sacramento



"The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward with respect to the coronavirus pandemic," the league announced.

The trigger for league-wide suspension of play was unplayed play at OKC's Chesapeake Energy Arena. "A Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly before the start of the game," according to the press release.

"At the time, tonight's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena."

The previous Wednesday, the NBA Board of Governors had met by conference call to discuss the virus, the safety of those involved and the proposed scenarios to deal with the health threat, from hosting regular season games without spectators in the arenas. until temporarily closed.

The league announced in the afternoon that Golden State's home game against Brooklyn on Thursday night, in fact, would be played without allowing ticket holders to enter the Chase Center in San Francisco. But the events that sank the Jazz-Thunder game, and the ripple effects, prompted the league to invoke the pause.

Multiple reports cited central Utah Rudy Gobert as the infected player, although the league did not mention him by name. Denver coach Michael Malone also mentioned Gobert at his post-game press conference in Dallas.

Image:

Rudy Gobert questions a call during a Utah Jazz win



The Jazz released a statement saying in part: "This morning, a Utah Jazz player tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. The individual's symptoms decreased over the course of today. However, in a precautionary measure and Consulting and cooperating with NBA medical personnel and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to evaluate COVID-19.

"A preliminary positive result returned just before the notice."

The Jazz said the team is working with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the league and officials in Oklahoma and Utah. The Utah player was receiving attention in Oklahoma City.

Rapidly growing questions and fears about COVID-19, and how the NBA could better protect its participants and fans, led Monday to a joint decision with other major sports leagues to close the locker room to the media. Interviews with players and coaches were conducted in the form of press conferences elsewhere in the arenas, and journalists were required to stay 6-8 feet away from interviewees.

Gobert had mocked politics on Monday after the Jazz's morning shooting, playing all the microphones and recorders placed on the table in front of him.

The teams had also advised employees, as with most of the general public, to wash their hands frequently, to avoid handshakes and fists, and not to touch their faces.

But the decision to suspend the season has taken this to a whole new and unprecedented level.

Image:

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban photographed during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center



"It really isn't about basketball or money," Dallas owner Mark Cuban said in a ESPN interview, on the court while his Mavericks were hosting the Nuggets. "This is exploding to the point where all of a sudden both players and owners think of your family. You really want to make sure you're doing this the right way. Because now it's so much more personal."

"You see what happened in other countries, just with the idea that it has come so close and potentially a couple of players have it. 'Awesome' is not the right word. I mean, it's crazy."

In the Board of Governors discussion, various scenarios and implications were reported. Including the financial impact of losing attendance, the effect on players' wages if they compete in empty buildings instead of not playing it all, and the impact on hundreds of other business relationships that NBA teams have with vendors and workers to organize your games.

Health concerns and a few unresolved details put it all aside on Wednesday night. The Jazz players were essentially quarantined at Chesapeake Energy Arena after they left the court moments before the cancellation was announced. Teams that had recently faced Utah were reportedly encouraged to quarantine.

The NBA had lost regular season games in the past due to job lockouts. The 1998-99 season did not begin until February 1999 with a 50 game schedule and the 2011-12 season consisted of 66 games that began at Christmas, both delayed by lengthy collective bargaining negotiations.

Suspending a season in progress, with five weeks remaining on the 82-game schedule and the playoffs starting on April 18, is brand new. No resume date in sight for now.

Cuban said this was not going to be like a lockout, that players will expect the delay however and wherever they choose. "Speaking to some of the guys who don't play on the bench," Cuban said, "it was like, 'Look, I don't think they can get out of town. The idea is that the only way you can have control over him and making sure the players are healthy is that we know where they are and who they are dealing with. "

Initial reports indicated that teams would be allowed to practice and maintain their readiness for the game. But the scope of the virus and the procedures to treat it have been mobile targets, with new information that modifies decisions made hours or days before.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), in the midst of its conference tournaments and on the brink of its popular national & # 39; March Madness & # 39; tournament, decided on Wednesday to play games without an audience. Many colleges and universities that these teams come from sent students out of dormitories and off campus to continue online studies.

The 2019-2020 season has been tough for the NBA and Commissioner Adam Silver, beginning with the preseason China / Social controversy over the January deaths of Commissioner David Stern and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.