NBA suspends all games indefinitely after Utah jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the nation and causing all kinds of corporations and advertising entities to close their doors to keep people safe. The last association to close the store is the NBA.

In a tweet, the basketball association says it will suspend all games indefinitely after Rudy Robert, the Utah Jazz All-Star, has tested positive for coronavirus. And although Gobert was reportedly still feeling well enough to play, the NBA felt that games should not continue until further notice.

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, sources say @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Sources say Gobert feels good, strong, and stable, and he felt strong enough to play tonight. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The NBA released a statement saying:

"The NBA is suspending play following the conclusion of tonight's game schedule until further notice. The NBA will use this parenthesis to determine next steps to move forward regarding the coronavirus pandemic."

The news comes shortly after Donald Trump addressed the nation regarding the pandemic and announced that he will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.

Many schools and organizations have already decided to close their doors, and corporations are encouraging and / or require that all employees work from home.

As of now, there have been no updates on the severity of the virus or how long it may take to find a cure. However, medical experts are encouraging everyone to take extra precautions to stay safe.