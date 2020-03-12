NBA suspends all games after Utah jazz player diagnosed with coronavirus

The coronavirus is creating chaos around the world, and even if the virus itself is not as dangerous to most people who become infected, the global disaster will be hugely financial and more. Now, it has just been revealed that the NBA decided to suspend all games until further notice.

This came after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

As of this writing, more than 126,000 people have been infected globally, and the numbers are increasing tremendously, especially in Europe.

Here's what The Shade Room revealed about the NBA: ‘Rudy Gobert has preliminarily tested positive for #coronavirus. In a statement, the NBA says games will be suspended until further notice. Stay safe and take the necessary precautions. "

People are starting to get scared more and more these days.

Someone commented, "Coronavirus canceling everything but these student loans," and another disappointed follower said, "Smh, I was hoping my lakers would win a championship."

One person posted this: ‘The best move they could have made! Because all the games without fans lost me! "And someone else said the following:" Kobe would still have a player, but Rudy Gobert really canceled the season. "

Someone blames the Chinese and said, "If only the Chinese did not want to eat bats, this could have been avoided."

Another follower addresses the fact that many people compare COVID-19 to the flu: "I just saw that many people compare it to the flu, I just want people to be more careful with this virus ❤️"

The truth is, unfortunately, the new coronavirus is more serious and deadly than the flu.

People should try to remain calm because it is extremely important not to panic in such situations.

The most important thing for everyone to remember is to take all possible precautions to avoid becoming infected.



