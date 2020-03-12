NBA players react to league suspension season due to coronavirus | NBA News

LeBron James admitted that it has been "three difficult months,quot; for the NBA after the league suspended its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz played the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was scrapped.

The league said the affected player, apparently Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

The news comes weeks after the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26.

NBA players turned to social media after the news of the season suspension was announced to voice their thoughts and concerns.

Man, we cancel sports events, school, office work, etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn, it's been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 – LeBron James (@ KingJames) March 12, 2020

2020 is not. I don't know what to compare this situation to … you just have to buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will come back sometime, but now, protect yourself and stay safe there! – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

2020 is a very bad year! stay safe friends – Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Man … This is crazy … Praying for EVERYONE in this difficult time tough – Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020

I stay prayed, man. For all. Everyone's health is important. The fans, my family, my teammates … this is wild 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 – Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) March 11, 2020

Evan Fournier (L) says his French teammate Rudy Gobert (R) is "fine,quot;



Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, who plays with Gobert for the French national team, says the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is "fine,quot; after his diagnosis.

I was on the phone with Rudy. He is making a good man. Let's not panic at all. I love you all❤️ – Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) March 12, 2020

Vince Carter's 22-year NBA career may be coming to an end



With the uncertainty surrounding the rest of the regular season, Vince Carter, who plans to retire at the end of the season, had to ponder what might have been the end game of his 22-year NBA career.

Carter, an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA, finished with five points in 13 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks during their 136-131 loss to the New York Knicks.

It is such a strange night, but I am truly grateful to each and every person during this 22 year journey.

If this is really so, I thank everyone for their love and support throughout all these years.

B E Z✌🏽 – Vince Carter (@ mrvincecarter15) March 12, 2020