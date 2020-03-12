NBA players react to league suspension season due to coronavirus | NBA News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7
Lebron James

LeBron James admitted that it has been "three difficult months,quot; for the NBA after the league suspended its season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result was reported shortly before the Jazz played the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena. The game was scrapped.

The league said the affected player, apparently Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was not in the arena.

The news comes weeks after the death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26.

NBA players turned to social media after the news of the season suspension was announced to voice their thoughts and concerns.

Image:
Evan Fournier (L) says his French teammate Rudy Gobert (R) is "fine,quot;

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, who plays with Gobert for the French national team, says the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is "fine,quot; after his diagnosis.

Vince Carter's 22-year NBA career may be coming to an end
Image:
Vince Carter's 22-year NBA career may be coming to an end

With the uncertainty surrounding the rest of the regular season, Vince Carter, who plans to retire at the end of the season, had to ponder what might have been the end game of his 22-year NBA career.

Carter, an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA, finished with five points in 13 minutes for the Atlanta Hawks during their 136-131 loss to the New York Knicks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here